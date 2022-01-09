Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

IGV stock opened at $362.78 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

