Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.84.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

