Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $330.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

