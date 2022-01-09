Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

SYBX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.