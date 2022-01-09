Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $16.70. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 19,508 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

