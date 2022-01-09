Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Switch stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,351,679 shares of company stock valued at $34,417,887 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Switch by 90,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.