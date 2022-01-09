Swiss National Bank Sells 87,100 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Shaw Communications worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.11 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.