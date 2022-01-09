Swiss National Bank Sells 5,200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Fair Isaac worth $45,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.63.

NYSE:FICO opened at $440.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

