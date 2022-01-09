Swiss National Bank Sells 48,694 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $53,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $50.42 on Friday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.