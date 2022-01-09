Swiss National Bank Sells 38,400 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,363,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $49,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of LVS opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.