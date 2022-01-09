Swiss National Bank Sells 31,500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $23.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

