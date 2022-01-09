Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hormel Foods worth $48,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.85 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

