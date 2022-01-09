Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.