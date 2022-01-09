Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

SVNLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. 188,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

