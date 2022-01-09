Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 610,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market cap of C$427.01 million and a P/E ratio of 0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

