Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

