Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to Buy by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.79.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

