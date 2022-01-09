Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.47 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

