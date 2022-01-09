Summit Global Investments Takes Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.