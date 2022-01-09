Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.