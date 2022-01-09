Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,458,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

