Summit Global Investments Invests $333,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 317.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.