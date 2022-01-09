Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.14% of DZS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

DZSI stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

