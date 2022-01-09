Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 4,500 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75.

