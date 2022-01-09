Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SSUMY stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,478,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

