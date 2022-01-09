Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. 7,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

