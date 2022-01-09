Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

NYSE RGR opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

