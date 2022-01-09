Strong Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.52 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Strong has a market cap of $83.11 million and $10.52 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $601.11 or 0.01433949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07407784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.19 or 0.99931552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

