Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 17,048,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 6,716,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

