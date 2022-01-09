Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $230.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.14.

AMBA opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

