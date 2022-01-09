stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

