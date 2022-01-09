Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $765.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

