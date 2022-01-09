Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.23.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.77. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$38.58 and a 52 week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$671.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

