State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 836 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,248 shares of company stock worth $37,996,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB stock opened at $429.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.