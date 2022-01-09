State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,288 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $71.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

