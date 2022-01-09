State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Insulet worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $250.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

