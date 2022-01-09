State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,601 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $31,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.41.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

