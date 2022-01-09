State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

