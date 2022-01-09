State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.47 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $344.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.99 and its 200-day moving average is $331.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $228.91 and a one year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

