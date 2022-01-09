Starlink (STARL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.36 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starlink has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Starlink has a market capitalization of $263.97 million and $12.36 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.95 or 0.07511968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.09 or 0.99958229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

