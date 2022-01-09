SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPXC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. SPX has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

