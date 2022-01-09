Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.93

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.93 and traded as high as C$53.45. Sprott shares last traded at C$52.09, with a volume of 84,783 shares traded.

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

