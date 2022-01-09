Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

SPR stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

