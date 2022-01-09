SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,112 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16,611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

