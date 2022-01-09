Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th.

LOV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 32,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,072. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

