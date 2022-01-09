S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

