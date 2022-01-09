SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

