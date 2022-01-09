Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $363.02.

NYSE SNOW opened at $299.68 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

