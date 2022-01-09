SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

