Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce $261.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPO shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

SNPO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 249,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

